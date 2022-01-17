Bitcoin stable at $ 42,000, Cardano rises by 30% per week

After another failed attempt to exceed $ 44,000, bitcoin retraced once again and dropped below $ 43,000. Most altcoins are also in the red on a daily scale, while Cardano continues to record impressive gains after a double-digit surge.

Bitcoin remains between $ 42K and $ 44K

Prior to the weekend – Friday – the primary cryptocurrency plunged $ 2,000 to a low below $ 42,000 after failing to recover $ 44,000. While the bears tried to bring more mass pain, the bulls went out to play later.

Within hours, they pushed the asset north to over $ 43,000 on Saturday, as reported by CryptoPotato. The outlook looked even more positive on Sunday morning with a jump to just under $ 44,000. But, as has happened during previous attempts to cross that line, BTC has failed. It fell a few thousand dollars and has remained below $ 43,000 since then.

Alts in red: But not ADA

Ethereum has largely mimicked BTC’s performance lately, including a dip below $ 3,000 on Monday. Over the next few days, the second largest cryptocurrency jumped more than $ 400 before gloomy sentiment drove it south again. In the past 24 hours alone, ETH is down 1.6% and is now at around $ 3,250.

Most of the larger cap alt’s are in a similar situation. Binance Coin (-2.3%), Solana (-4%), Ripple (-2%), Terra (-4.5%), Polkadot (-4.5%), Avalanche (-4.5%) and Shiba Inu (-4%) they are all in red. Dogecoin fell even more (-6.5%). Thus, DOGE has continued its downward trend since the hype on Friday, when Tesla enabled memecoin payments for its products. On the contrary, Cardano arrives. ADA has been on a roll in the last week, being around 30% more in this time frame. On a daily scale, ADA is up 13% and is well above $ 1.5. Despite a slight decline since yesterday, the cryptocurrency market cap has remained above $ 2 trillion.