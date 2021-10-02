Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano

Our periodic analysis of the cryptocurrency market returns. After the positive signs at the end of August, even the beginning of September seems to make investors smile: despite the ups and downs seen during the last week, now Bitcoin and other major currencies start growing again, in some cases even touching shares that have not been seen for some time.

CoinDesk data in hand, at the time of writing the article on Bitcoin reaches 50,758.17 Dollars, for a growth of about 500 Dollars, or 1.27%, both in the last 24 hours and compared to our last summary of the situation crypto. This is a rather low increase, but it must be considered that in the previous days it had also dropped to approximately $ 46,000, almost nullifying the rise over $ 50,000.

THE Cardano owners will be able to rejoice even more, instead, given that after reaching an all-time high of 2.83 Dollars on Monday 23 August 2021, the cryptocurrency has grown to 3.10 Dollars. It is currently at $ 2.98, with a decrease of 1.68% in the last 24 hours but still a trend of regrowth today.

Great news for Ethereum too, cryptocurrency climbed to 3,964.18 Dollars for a daily growth of 4.41% and, compared to last week, of around 630 Dollars. XRP or Ripple, on the other hand, currently touches 1.28 Dollars, remaining stable compared to 11 days ago, but showing a decrease of 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is still in decline: if on 23 August 2021 it was found to have an exchange value of 0.323615 Dollars, today it is at 0.298627 Dollars, for a decrease in the last 24 hours of 1.43%. The rest of the cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, seem to maintain a positive trend, with growth for Stellar, Polkadot, Monero, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Meanwhile, Cuba is moving towards the legal recognition of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as currency on the island.