Bitcoin stalled, but pro traders still expect $ 80,000 by January

Selecting a time frame for technical analysis is always a complicated matter, but usually the longer the trend, the greater the chances it will prevail. For example, those who analyze the 3-month chart of Bitcoin (BTC) will unquestionably identify an ascending channel that began in late June.

BTC / USD chart on FTX. Source: Tradingview

The bears will always find ways to justify their outlook even as Bitcoin hit new all-time highs following the 6.2% rise in US consumer prices, recording the largest rise in inflation in the past 30 years.

However, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that long-term investors have stopped their net accumulation and are now diversifying into altcoins. According to analyst William Clemente, the recent net sell-off from this category of investors was the first in six months, signaling a “sell in the strength.”

It should be noted that the Bitcoin network was updated on November 14 to improve its scripting capabilities and privacy. From a trading standpoint, this creates a potential event “sell the news,” as the improvement was highly anticipated by the community.

The data shows that pro traders are bullish-neutral

To understand whether professional traders are more bullish or bearish, we need to analyze the futures base. This indicator is also often referred to as a futures premium, and measures the difference between longer-term futures contracts and the current price in the spot market.

An annualized premium of 5% -15% is expected in health markets, a situation known as contango. This price difference is due to the fact that sellers require money to postpone settlement.

Bitcoin 3-month futures base. Source: Laevitas.ch

On November 9th, a 20% spike occurred as Bitcoin racked up a 14% gain in three days. This brief period of over-optimism ended when BTC dropped 9% after its November 10 all-time high of $ 69,100.

The base indicator is currently at a healthy 12%, signaling trust from these traders.

Options traders are less bullish

To rule out specific externalities to future instruments, options markets also need to be analyzed.

25% delta skew compares similar call (buy) and put (sell) options. The metric becomes positive when fear is prevalent as the premium of protective put options is greater than similar risky call options.

Conversely, when greed is the prevailing sentiment that pushes the 25% delta skew into negative territory.

25% delta skew of Deribit’s BTC options. Source: Laevitas.ch

A skew between -8% (greed) and + 8% (fear) is considered neutral. September 29 was the last time the indicator broke out of this range, hitting + 10%. Curiously, the same day marked the end of a 23-day bearish move that took Bitcoin from $ 52,700 on September 6 to $ 41,000.

As for the current neutral 25% delta skew, it could be interpreted as a “glass half full” scenario as pro traders are unmoved by the 95% year-to-date gain.

The data shows room for additional leverage from Bitcoin buyers, who would ideally see the price continue within the uptrend channel that began in late June.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.