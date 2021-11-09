Bitcoin, Standard Chartered: “It will be worth $ 100,000 within the year”

Bitocin will reach a value of 100 thousand dollars by the end of the year or early 2022. That’s what they estimate analysts from the Standard Chartered merchant bank, according to which, therefore, the cryptocurrency will double the current price. The $ 50,000 ceiling has been exceeded several times in recent months even if yesterday Bitcoin left almost 10% on the road, settling at a value of 46,315 dollarsthe. All just following the‘formal entry into force of Bitcoin as a full-fledged currency, like the dollar, in El Salvador, first country in the world.

In the last 24 hours the other main cryptocurrencies also fell: Ethereum lost 10.83% to $ 3,360, Cardano 12.41% to $ 2.35, Binance Coin 14.19% to $ 404. Bitcoin’s capitalization stands at $ 867 billion, while the total of all cryptocurrencies at 2 trillion dollars, -10.14% in the last 24 hours according to the aggregate data of Coinmarketcap.

Regarding the value of alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin Standard Chartered analysts point out that Ethereum, the second most traded crypto asset, could reach a value between 26 thousand and 35 thousand dollars. “As a medium of exchange, bitcoin could become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for global non-banks in a future cashless world,” points out Standard Chartered’s crypto research team led by Geoffrey Kendrick.

