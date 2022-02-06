Bitcoin starts bouncing off the 7-year bull trend line

The price of Bitcoin is now above $ 40,000, up more than 20% from the lows set in late January. Despite the recovery, the common sentiment among the crypto community, analysts and others is that the bottom is nowhere near. Meanwhile, BTCUSD has started its recent rebound from a seven-year secular bull trend line. Could this fact, combined with the fact that few expect a fund, be the best reason one might already be in?

Contrarian Take: Crypto Market Sentiment Would Be Blind To A Bottom

In a flash, Bitcoin jumped above $ 40,000 – still far below the $ 100,000 year-end 2021 targets that the crypto community, analysts, math models, and more had predicted. The current collective expectation of that same crowd is that the current rally is nothing more than a “bull trap” and a retelling at $ 30,000 and even lower is all but guaranteed.

Often when consensus expects direction, the market moves the other way. With market participants sold on the idea that a downtrend will continue, the current rebound could end up leaving many behind. Especially when the rebound itself started on a seven-year secular bull trend line – and a trend line that put two bear market bottoms.

A Look At The Seven Year Secular Bull Trend Line | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The Bitcoin trend line that doesn’t want to be broken

The chart above shows what the nearly ten-year trendline looks like. The trend line started at the bottom of the 2014-2015 bear market, and was only temporarily lost during that time period. After running it for nearly two full years, the price of Bitcoin went parabolic and soared from around $ 2,500 to $ 20,000 within a few months.

The top cryptocurrency by market cap spent the entire bear market above the trend line, only touching down on it again in December 2018 to enter the most recent bear market bottom. Much like the 2014-2015 bear market, the line was briefly lost again during the current cycle during the Black Thursday market crash.

The recovery of the trend line is what caused the fireworks in late 2020 and early 2021, and Bitcoin has continued to vary ever since. Only now, after an unexpected downward trend towards the low $ 30,000, has the cryptocurrency hit the trend line in question since the end of 2020.

A rebound is starting, but few expect this to be the bottom. Why not? Bitcoin has bottomed out more times on this trend line than on any other. In December 2018, the common theory was that the downtrend would continue and few expected that bottom would be hit when it did.

In hindsight, that was indeed the bottom of the last bear market. Could this fund be another example of one that has long been realized in hindsight only?