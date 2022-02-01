Bitcoin starts forming a fund? Because $ 40K is the next goal

Bitcoin has seen more greens in the last day as it climbs above $ 39,000 again. At press time, BTC’s price has been pushed back to these levels, but the bulls are showing some conviction and could push further towards previous highs. The first cryptocurrency by market cap, at the time of writing, is trading hands at a price of $ 38,654 with a 4.2% profit in 24 hours.

BTC with some profits in the 4 hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

In the short term, the bulls appear to have the upper hand as market conditions are conducive to a short close. As reported yesterday by NewsBTC, the macroeconomic factors driving Bitcoin down will subside in the coming weeks, potentially favoring a relief rally towards mid-March.

In a recent report, Glassnode identifies a shift in orientation by market participants from a majority of long positions during Q4, 2021, to mostly short in January 2022. Despite the recent downtrend, the Open Interest ( OI) in the futures sectors has risen and is at a high of nearly two years.

Glassnode claims that the futures industry has seen a decrease in its trading volume since 2021 to close to $ 60 billion a day, while Bitcoin has hit the low $ 30,000. Meanwhile, OI records 1.3% of BTC’s total market cap which could suggest a deleveraging event.

In other words, whenever Bitcoin reaches an OI above 1% of its total market cap, the price of BTC is quickly pushed in both directions. As seen below, BTC may experience long or short squeeze, but the latter seems more likely due to the shift in traders’ orientation. Glassnode added:

With high negativity, high leverage and an overall bias towards the short, one could reasonably be talking about a potential short squeeze against the short-term trend.

Source: Glassnode Insights

Is Bitcoin Heading for $ 30K? Volatility on the way

In the high timeframes, Bitcoin’s revisitation of previous highs around $ 40,000 could be short-lived as the market expects the United States Federal Reserve (FED) to raise its interest rates by March 17. Around those times, the cryptocurrency market could see a further decline towards the low $ 30,000 or below these levels.

Data from Material Indicators (MI) shows a slight shift in option flows with lots of puts sold for BTC at $ 25,000 by the end of February. This could suggest that BTC would find a solid bottom above these levels if further downside as market participants are shedding their options positions below them. He told me:

Last time (July 2021) we labeled all levels of bearish order flow. It’s only 1 observation, but this would put us at 30k daily close before reversing if it happens again. I’m not sure we’ll see a repeat.