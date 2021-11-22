Bitcoin Stays Below $ 58K, Watch Out For These Mounts From Investing.com



© Reuters



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency world starts the week with the main currencies negative after the all-time highs of October, with the down 14% from the highs below the $ 58,000 threshold (-6% in November compared to + 40% of the previous month).

Experts urge caution on short-term levels, but remain bullish on the medium-term. “This sudden drop doesn’t change the big picture. The market is still bullish, as Bitcoin is trading in a range where it is attracting higher low and high candles, ”explains Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain.

According to Zala, “Emotions and feelings are driving the market right now and the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index drops 22 points, to 52/100, marking the neutral level. A week ago, this number was at a level of extreme greed, a typical prime indicator of an overheated market. “

“The fall seems to be related to the excessive financial leverage of the part of the system from which it left. In any case, the fundamentals do not change, which suggests that the medium-term outlook remains bullish “, adds the expert.

From a technical point of view, Javier Molina, spokesperson for eToro in Spain, explains that “prices have sought the key support of $ 58,000”.

“Although support has been broken by several sessions, the almost immediate recovery continues to leave that support level as the main one. If lost, 52,000 would be the initial target of bearish development, While on the upside, 60,000 is seen as as the next psychological threshold, with 62,500 which is the resistance to be broken to think of new highs “, adds Molina.