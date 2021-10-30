Bitcoin: Steve Wozniak says Yes

The Woz, nickname of Steve Wozniak, which fans of Informatics they will easily associate with the birth of Apple, it’s a bitcoiner. It shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone, as we have already talked about it extensively on other occasions.

Why go back to talking about it now? Why just yesterday Wozniak he returned to the subject, speaking in an aspect that, in our opinion, always faces too little among investors. Bitcoin is pure math – which is why its network is the most reliable man has ever used for money transfer.

Computer enthusiast Steve Wozniak praises Bitcoin technology loudly, and in no uncertain terms

A endorsement important, because it is one of the greatest geniuses ofInformatics always, as well as a person who enjoys enormous credibility. We can follow what he says Woz and invest in Bitcoin with the eToro platform – go here to receive a free demo account with all the TOP features (including crypto self-trading). Unique platform of its kind because it allows us to invest with exclusive features like the CopyTrader – which offers copying and the ability to spy on the best.

Who prefers a diversified investment instead it can rely on CopyPortfolios – that include $ BTC along with other assets. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Steve Wozniak believes in the cryptocurrency revolution, admitting that Bitcoin …

Steve Wozniak is a fan of cryptocurrencies, especially from a technological point of view. He was also involved in the birth of a green cryptocurrency and it has long been praised especially for Bitcoin. Yesterday he returned to the subject, also associating it with the very particular course of US dollar and others fiat currency:

Look at the US dollar: the government can create new dollars or borrow them. You will never have a fixed monetary base, like with Bitcoin. Bitcoin is mathematics, mathematical purity and that is why nothing else like Bitcoin can ever be created. If there is inflation and your home grows in value by 1,000% in 40 years, believe you are a smart investor. But no, you have an old house. You had a new one, but the government taxed 90% of its value via inflation. The government collects all of its taxes through inflation.

A speech that closely resembles that of the economists of Austrian school and that has always been one of the strong pieces of the Bitcoin maximalists.

The speech is relatively simple to understand: inflation, which according to the Austrian school is always created by monetary expansion, actually attacks the value of goods and the purchasing power of those who hold the currency. An invisible tax that affects any class indiscriminately – to the advantage of those who have the power to issue this currency, that is the government itself.

Against privacy? Wozniak still amazes

Not without some controversy, because during the long interview, Wozniak also got to attack the privacy that, at least to some degree, is present in Bitcoin.

We don’t even know who the creator of Bitcoin was and it’s not run by a company. It is mathematical purity and I believe in science even more than in humans. As for privacy, you should be able to say “I made this transaction”.

According to the Apple co-founder, privacy would be a vastly exaggerated issue by users Bitcoin precisely for these purposes. Ignoring perhaps, however, that the privacy it is, in its original formulation, another tool to free oneself from the influences of the governments on people’s private lives.

But one cannot and must not necessarily agree with everything that even someone who is surely as intelligent as saying The Woz. Having such an influential and following character on your side is still a push for Bitcoin to try to reach the ambitious target prices at the end of the year.