Bitcoin, still high profits for miners despite the difficulties

Two weeks ago, with a 13% increase, the difficulties for bitcoin miners grew in finding new blocks and earning rewards. Yesterday the bi-weekly adjustment of the mining difficulty recorded a 4.5% increase at block 699551. “Difficulty” refers to the relative measure of the amount of resources needed to mine bitcoins. This measurement adjusts up or down depending on the amount of energy consumed (or “hashrate” produced) by the grid at any given time. The bitcoin protocol is set to adjust the difficulty level every 2,016 blocks, or roughly every two weeks, to ensure new blocks are mined at a stable pace.

Bitcoin mining is becoming more expensive as the difficulty of mining has been increased by the huge amounts of existing computer resources dedicated to the business itself, as well as by increased competition among miners to find new blocks. However, the recent bull run of the world’s largest cryptocurrency has offset the rising costs, keeping the bitcoin mining business highly profitable.

In addition to the recent bull run in bitcoin, the record revenue margin is also partly due to the State Council of China which ordered local authorities to shut down cryptocurrency mining sites in May. This shutdown resulted in the recall of around one million mining machines in China. Thanks to this decision, those miners outside of China who were able to stay online have seen their competitiveness increase as the field of miners competing to find new blocks has suddenly shrunk.

The latest 4.5% increase in mining difficulty pales next to the surge two weeks ago when the difficulty increased by 13%. The slower growth could be attributed to limited hosting capacity around the world, said Azam Roslan, senior sales associate at New York-based mining hosting provider Wattum.

While miners and hosting service providers are rushing to build new infrastructure, the hosting offering has been far from completely absorbing all second-hand machines from China and large quantities of new machines ordered by public miners in the North. America like Marathon and Riot.