Bitcoin still higher, Oanda: a close above $ 65,000 paves the way for $ 80,000





Bitcoin travels just below all-time highs in the aftermath of the debut of the first US exchange-traded fund (ETF). The most important cryptocurrency in the world this morning rises by 2.78% to 63,975 dollars, not far from the record of 64,895.22 dollars reached on April 14th. Ethereum, the number two cryptocurrency, appreciates 1.31% at $ 3,859 and is not far from its all-time high of $ 4,380 (May 12).

Bitcoin hit $ 64,499 yesterday when the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy closed its first day on the market up 2.59% to $ 41.94, with roughly $ 1 billion worth of trades. Exchanges dominated by small investors and high frequency trading companies. Absent, therefore, the large investors who, at least for the moment, prefer to stay at the window.

Indeed, “most of the volume on the first day of trading came from legalized front-runners, ie high frequency traders (HFTs), and retail punters, ie retail investors. Institutional volume was low.” Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda in Asia Pacific, confirmed this morning. “While a regulated ETF based on regulated futures fits well with the mandates of many in the institutional space, I suspect they may wait a while before dipping their feet in the water.”

First, Halley explained, “they probably want to see what liquidity looks like when Bitcoin aggressively retracts, as it will at some point in the future. Second, Bitcoin futures markets trade on a contango curve. That is. long-term contracts are more expensive than the previous month. They probably want to see an orderly roll with decent two-way liquidity and less deep contango. “

Cryptocurrency ETFs were launched this year in Canada and Europe in light of increased interest in digital currencies. For James Quinn, managing partner of Q9 Capital, a Hong Kong-based private cryptocurrency asset manager, the launch of the new product was “significant” for bitcoin. “Theoretically, any licensed brokerage firm in the United States that wants to buy this ETF can do it as easily as any other ETF, which should make it available to many people,” Quinn said, quoted by Reuters.

“The admission of these funds to Wall Street testifies to the SEC’s recognition that the existing infrastructure can already be used to offer investors the possibility of having access to cryptocurrencies through regulated products”, commented Alpay Soytürk, Chief regulatory. Spectrum Markets Officer. “This constitutes a historic watershed that will open new doors to innovation in this area. In the long term, our view continues to be that current regulations need to be updated and their scope expanded to cover all complexity of the cryptocurrency universe. This is the only way to realize the potential of this asset class, “added Soytürk.

For now, the Chief Regulatory Officer of Spectrum Markets pointed out, “it must be recognized that the SEC’s step is very positive and goes in the right direction. In fact, it allows regulators and the financial community to jointly satisfy the growing demand of investors. to invest in cryptocurrencies safely and effectively. Clear and consistent regulation will be the foundation on which the next chapter in the history of cryptocurrencies will be built. “

From a technical standpoint, “overnight earnings left bitcoin ready to test all-time highs around $ 64,900,” said Halley for which “a close above $ 65,000 paves the way for $ 80,000. Instead, just a drop below $ 56,500 can mean the rally is over for now. ” (All rights reserved)



