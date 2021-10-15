Bitcoin still on the rise? – Stock market projections

Bitcoins have resumed a dizzying rise. Is this race going to last?

As always, no one has the crystal ball to be able to see the future but the analysts who saw the rises of these new currencies have been right for now.

Those who invested bought these coins in their forms of “wallet” or “exchange” and today they have kept their trust repaid.

Bitcoin at $ 75,000 is an unthinkable value until recently.

Some analysts had predicted the possibility of reaching this figure, for now we are still far away but this virtual currency today is very close to 60,000 dollars.

With a value of $ 75,000, Bitcoin is worth much more than all the tons of silver in the world.

Bitcoin still rising. Why does it grow?

It grows because since its creation it is a limited good and in the minds of its creators they predicted its increase over time in an exponential way. So the more time passes, the more this coin is known and used, the more it will increase its value.

It will always be like this?

For now, there are two factors behind this growth that were not foreseen by the creators of this coin.

First: a part of the underground economy runs on these payment systems.

Underworld and criminal organizations are far ahead of the government systems that are created to control and repress them.

It is much easier to move large values ​​with Bitcoins than with cash. To put a stop to these virtual currencies, it would be appropriate to restore the use of cash. But politicians are very often shortsighted or in bad faith.

Second: the excessive liquidity on the international financial system always in search of profitable investments.

Low bond rates have dutifully directed investors to the stock exchange system but this has not absorbed all this liquidity. The lack of alternatives has pushed towards this new type of hoarding. Buying and managing wallets is certainly not easy, many inexperienced people got help and a part of these Bitcoins remained as if it were dead and hoarded. So the swings have not affected the willingness to sell, many investors in these currencies are like the old drawer holders. They bought the securities and held them for long or very long periods. Today, many drawer holders have bought virtual coins in wallets and crystallized them, thereby increasing its value even more.

Will it continue to grow?

This is perhaps the most beautiful question that everyone asks. For the creators of these coins, their values ​​should reach astronomical figures and then continue to grow even more.

The limits are given by two problems, the first concerns the management of these coins that are starting to cost too much in terms of energy, water and resources. The second depends on the directions of politics.

Governments will want to continue to have a parallel financial system about which they know little or nothing.

These are the most important frontiers of the new virtual currencies. For now, classicist investors like Warren Buffett have been proven wrong.