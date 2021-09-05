Bitcoin stopped | The altcoin season of SOL, ETH, AVAX, MATIC starts

+ EDITORIAL CRIPTOVALUTA.IT + It is an analysis that is circulating more and more insistently among the market experts of cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin which appears to be standing still around $ 50,000, there are other protocols to which we must look for the next few weeks.

Which would also be confirmed by the last trading days, which they saw BTC relatively firm to the pole with respect to Ethereum, but also to many other projects that not many, apart from the experts, take into consideration.

Bitcoin falls behind major altcoins: but which are the best to follow?

Are we in the altcoin season? The signs of this trend

The voices of one alt season, that is a season where the altcoin recover dominance to Bitcoin are becoming more and more insistent, thanks to the excellent performances that many of the alternative BTC projects are obtaining on the market.

There is, however, to add a further key to this type of analysis: because if it is true that many altcoin – starting from Ethereum they are achieving great results on the market – it is equally true that it is a now clear cyclicality of the market, with the moments of strength of BTC giving way to those of the altcoins and vice versa.

The best projects to consider for the investment: let’s find out together

Whether or not it is the season of altcoins, projects must always be chosen with care. A good place to start is i coin already included in our portfolio, 46 projects chosen for their possible short, medium and long term returns. For those who need a more restricted selection, perhaps by sector, here is our summary of the best projects of the moment.

Our top three short picks

We are confident that Ethereum it will continue to be the second protocol by market capitalization and probably the first by volume of use for a long time to come. However, there are few protocols that can establish leadership as Solana does. Very high output, high number of transactions and a lively ecosystem already full of great products. To be followed in the next few days.

They are the workhorses of Cryptocurrency.it for some time. A bet that we have largely won – with those who followed us who are now in the cash register of very high value tokens. One of the strengths of AAVE And Compound it is the fact that they were the first to open up to the institutional world, already providing the tools for their entry. Despite the great growth, we are only at the beginning.

Financial asset tokenization: Avalanche

Another bet that we pride ourselves on winning. We started talking about Avalanche when no one knew her. The targets we set have been reached and exceeded, targets that, as often happens, have attracted a lot of criticism. Instead, today Avalanche is confirmed as one of the most solid projects in one of the most important areas of the future of cryptocurrencies: tokenization of financial assets.

Parachain and communication between blockchains: Polkadot

Many had given it up for dead because of a very subdued summer. And instead, thanks also to the strength of his canary network Kusama, Polkadot has returned to fly and does not seem to have any intention of stopping. Once again this in spite of what many self-styled experts said, who had begun to organize a funeral for a protocol that is alive and well.

There are many other projects that we consider worthy of being followed very closely, even for those who do not prefer one extreme diversification of your portfolio, among which we also mention Polygon, Boson, Algorand. But in our opinion, at least in the short term, these will be the protocols able to push the whole sector even higher.

No, Bitcoin will not retreat…

The largest relative strength of the altcoin does not necessarily have to mean one withdrawn for Bitcoin, which however continues to defend itself strenuously around altitude $ 50,000 and that it would seem to have passed the weekend unscathed too, with a phase of accumulation and lateral movements that suggest something else upwards.

It will be the week of El Salvador

There are now less than 48 hours before the largest operation of normalization of Bitcoin. On Tuesday, September 7, BTC will be legal tender in El Salvador, a process that began this summer and will reach its peak in less than two days. Could the effects be considerable? Yes, in the medium and long term, waiting for a cascade effect that will also affect other countries.

Bitcoin technically ready to fly

And on this there are few, even among the most technical of analysts, who have doubts. The accumulation phase has resumed, with many of the large portfolios making a start again buys up BTC: other lateral movements that remind us of the phase during which BTC was trapped between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000. All indicators signal a certain force for the king of cryptocurrencies. As evidenced also by ours Bitcoin forecasts. Even if the altcoin may seem stronger right now, demobilizing your BTC positions would not seem like a great idea.