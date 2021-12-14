News

Bitcoin struggles in anticipation of the Fed and slips to -30% from all-time highs

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

  1. Home ››
  2. News >>
  3. News Italy ››


from


FACEBOOK
TWITTER
LINKEDIN

New misstep yesterday for bitcoin, which dropped over 7% below the $ 46,000 area, the largest daily percentage drop since the flash crash on Saturday 4 December. The cryptocurrency has caught up with the Wall Street drop ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Expectations, reinforced by Jerome Powell’s words in recent weeks, are of an acceleration in the pace of reduction in bond purchases and the possibility that the US central bank signals that it will start raising interest rates next year.

Bitcoin is down by more than 30% from its all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 set on 10 November.

Etherereum also fell on Monday, falling by around 10% in the $ 4,000 area (CoinDesk data).

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin Turkey’s only hope against the monetary crisis

3 weeks ago

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future

October 11, 2021

Selena Gomez misses Taylor Swift, as she posts unedited photos with the BFF

September 12, 2021

Emmy Awards 2021, who won and what happened. VIDEO

September 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button