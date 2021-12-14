Bitcoin struggles in anticipation of the Fed and slips to -30% from all-time highs

New misstep yesterday for bitcoin, which dropped over 7% below the $ 46,000 area, the largest daily percentage drop since the flash crash on Saturday 4 December. The cryptocurrency has caught up with the Wall Street drop ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Expectations, reinforced by Jerome Powell’s words in recent weeks, are of an acceleration in the pace of reduction in bond purchases and the possibility that the US central bank signals that it will start raising interest rates next year.

Bitcoin is down by more than 30% from its all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 set on 10 November.

Etherereum also fell on Monday, falling by around 10% in the $ 4,000 area (CoinDesk data).