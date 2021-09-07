Bitcoin suddenly plunges to the support of $ 50,000, but analysts remain confident

Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders on their toes today as a sudden contraction caused a retest of $ 50,000.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin would remain healthy even if it returned to $ 49,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed the BTC / USD pair, which lost around $ 2,000 in just two hours. Bitcoin peaked at $ 52,960, nearly the highest price in four months, before consolidating at lower levels.

This volatile condition marks a memorable day for BTC adoption: El Salvador became the first country in history to adopt, at least partially, the “Bitcoin Standard.”

According to traders, this price reversal has purely technical reasons. “I guess it’s shaking some late longs,” commented on Twitter Crypto User Chase:

“I remain confident that we will return to $ 54,700 as long as the $ 50,000 holds in support.”

As Cointelegraph reported, funding rates are signaling a bullish bias this week and we may even see a short-squeeze, resulting in upward momentum.

Opinion shared by Michaël van de Poppe, a Cointelegraph collaborator, who reassured traders by stating that the $ 49,000 represents a wholly healthy support target.

Major altcoins wipe out entire days of gains

The performance of altcoins is far worse. Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, lost 5.9% of its value compared to yesterday, while Cardano (ADA) more than 11%.

“Solana continues its phenomenal race towards price discovery, constantly hitting new all-time highs. SOL has gained over + 240% since breaking the bearish trend.”

Solana (SOL) is once again the only winner today in the Top 10, thanks to an impressive 25% growth in the last 24 hours.