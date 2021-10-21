Bitcoin Suisse brings $ BTC into space

Bitcoin in space? This is the project of Bitcoin Suisse, which through a partnership with SolarStratos, it would like to complete by 2023. The partnership will bring a fully solar-powered vehicle into the stratosphere.

A pioneering mission, which although not directly linked to Bitcoin, will also be an important signal for one of the hottest issues surrounding it $ BTC – or its impact in terms of emissions.

Bitcoin Suisse will bring a solar vehicle into space – $ BTC themed

A collaboration – as Bitcoin Suisse’s CEO pointed out – that helps define the mission of the group – which remains and will remain an important intermediary for investments on Bitcoin, in particular on the Swiss market, but with particular attention to innovation, when it is able to reduce emissions, even for pioneering missions in space that are not exactly the core business of the group.

The collaboration between Bitcoin Suisse and SolarStratos

It will be a financial and technological partnership, which according to plans will have to bring an innovative vehicle powered exclusively by solar energy into the stratosphere. A very ambitious project, which aims, according to the material already disseminated by the two companies, to make possible something that today is precisely impossible.

We want to get to the moon. But pioneering means going where no one has ever been before. Yes, anyone can send a rocket into space. But achieving it with a solar-powered vehicle is something totally new. To answer what many will ask of us: yes, if everything goes according to plan, you will be a passenger of the SolarStratos.

This is the comment for the press by Niklas Nikolajsen – founder and CEO of Bitcoin Suisse – who is not new to supporting such businesses. According to rumors – Bitcoin Suisse will participate with substantial funding for the work – obviously for advertising purposes.

Could there be positive repercussions for Bitcoin?

Yes, although probably only in a broad sense. Because it will be a great advertisement for a sector, that of Bitcoin – which for some months has been under the barrage of activists and states for its own assumed energy consumption – consumption that still too often results in the use of non-renewable energy sources – again according to the detractors of this protocol.

In fact throughout the 2021 there is much that one is moved in the opposite sense – that is, with a greater use of renewable energies, the same ones they will bring SolarStratos in the space. It is that, among other things that the Bitcoin Council, which gathers the main ones Bitcoin miner of the United States.

An initiative, that of Bitcoin Suisse, which, albeit in much more metaphorical ways, aims in this sense. Proving that $ BTC and the world of cryptocurrencies can also be a positive force within the world of sustainability.

The truth? Huge capital to reinvest for crypto companies

Another fact that helps to understand the move of Bitcoin Suisse: Companies that have been on the crypto market for some time have accumulated significant amounts of capital, which can now be reinvested even in advertising events of enormous proportions.

On the other hand we are also seeing it with sports sponsorships – with three of the main Italian Serie A clubs that have crypto-themed sponsors on their uniforms – and with the interest of large companies also forNBA USA and for baseball. The world of sponsorships, even when it comes to pioneering events in technology and space travel, is changing rapidly.

We will have to wait for the 2023 – year for which SolarStratos should be ready and enter the stratosphere. It would be another incredible – albeit indirect – success for the crypto world.