Bitcoin Suisse: Niklas Nikolajsen among the richest 300

Niklas Nikolajsen, Danish entrepreneur founder of Bitcoin Suisse, is part of the ranking of the 300 richest Swiss thanks to Bitcoin, with an estimated assets of 325 million francs.

Honorary President of Bitcoin Suisse Niklas Nikolajsen among the 300 richest in Switzerland

Every year, Bilanz style it there ranking of the 300 richest Swiss and, among other names, also pioneering cryptocurrency entrepreneur Niklas Nikolajsen, it appears to be part of it with an estimated assets of 325 million francs.

Niklas Nikolajsen is known in the Swiss financial scene, mainly thanks to luck gained after his early purchase of bitcoin, when it was worth a few cents of dollars.

According to reported, it seems that the company he founded in Zug in 2013, the Bitcoin Suisse, will see him resign from the board, to remain the honorary president as well as an important investor. The new guide will be Luzius Meisser, who has already sat on the supervisory body for four years.

Bitcoin Suisse is a company with more than 300 employees offering financial services related to cryptocurrencies. Niklas Nikolajsen made headlines for some original purchases he made thanks to the rise in the price of BTC.

Among the many, the purchase of the St. Karlshof Castle on the shores of Lake Zug, the Danish ice hockey club Rungsted as well as two luxurious Bentley, even if he doesn’t have a driving license.

Switzerland: the super rich who tend to buy bitcoin and crypto

According to a poll of Campden Wealth which consulted 385 family offices internationally (i.e. companies that manage one or more family assets), it seems to be There is a strong trend for the “super rich” to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and crypto.

The survey reports that:

28% of ultra-wealthy households globally have already invested in cryptocurrencies .

the 28% instead plan to increase their reserves in Bitcoin, Ethereum and crypto over the next year .

the 42% agree that they are a promising and interesting investment.

An interesting fact is that Switzerland ranks, after the United Kingdom, as one of the main centers of this activity in Europe.

Not surprisingly, Switzerland is also called the Crypto Valley par excellence that, already only last year, in the report of the 50 top blockchain companies they were estimated to have a total value such as 25.3 million dollarsi, with $ 4 billion in funding raised and 733 employees.

Lugano and the opening to NFTs

In addition to the financial aspect of crypto, Switzerland also seems to be open to the most “collectable on blockchain” identified with Non-Fungible Tokens.

Last month, the national trading platform of traditional finance and crypto assets based in Switzerland, the SIX Digital Exchange or SDX has affirmed to open the doors to NFTs, also becoming an infrastructure.

Not only that, always in the same period, the city of Lugano had celebrated Lugano NFT Week, a week of exhibitions, events and workshops on the world of Crypto Art and Non Fungible Tokens.

The NFT exhibition in Lugano was the first ever to be organized in Europe, with organizers of the caliber of Poseidon NFT Fund which presented its own collection, one of the largest and most conspicuous in Europe.

Also The Cryptonomist, based in Lugano, had participated in the event and in the NFT Talk Show, also promoting the new one NFT Magazine and, then announcing, the Cryppo NFT, the magazine’s mascot with a metaverse.