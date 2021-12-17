“Bitcoin Suisse”, step back of the crypto-pioneer Nikolajsen

ZUGO – Change at the top of “Bitcoin Suisse”, a financial intermediary based in Zug specializing in activities with cryptocurrencies: the well-known entrepreneur Niklas Nikolajsen, one of the pioneers in the sector, will leave the presidency of the board of directors (Cda) at the beginning of 2022.

It is the right time to transfer the responsibility of the company, Nikolajsen says in a statement from the company. The financier of Danish origin with the characteristic big mustache and the tail on his hair will remain honorary president and important investor. The leadership of the Board of Directors will instead be assumed by Luzius Meisser, who has already been sitting on the supervisory body for four years.

Nikolajsen has risen to a certain notoriety in the Swiss financial landscape. Thanks to cryptocurrencies, he entered Bilanz’s ranking of the 300 richest Swiss people with an estimated assets of 300-350 million francs. Furthermore, the purchase of the St. Karlshof castle on the shores of Lake Zug did not go unnoticed: following the sale, the new owner had, among other things, applied to change his name to “Niklas Nikolajsen von Karlshof”.

Founded in 2013, “Bitcoin Suisse” currently manages assets of over CHF 6 billion and generated sales of CHF 70 million in the first half of 2021. For the whole of the year, the company expects a record result. The company employs 290 specialists in Zug, Copenhagen and Liechtenstein.