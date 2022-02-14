Bitcoin Sunday trading has increased but the future is uncertain

Bitcoin has recorded an upward Sunday trading, despite the difficulties that have brought its price to a slight drop compared to the peak recorded last weekend. The minus sign is the generalized indicator for most cryptocurrencies who have to deal with a situation of uncertainty somewhat slippery. In fact, the winds of war between Russia and Ukraine are certainly not favorable to the world of digital assets and, above all, to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin: let’s take stock of the situation

Currently Bitcoin is at $ 42,079 (at the time of writing), marking -0.85%. Worse is Ethereum which, with an exchange price of 2,866 dollars, marks -2.16%.

Bitcoin, after a slight rise on Sunday, remained stable where the concerns some investors had left it early last week. There are basically two reasons why the cryptocurrency queen is unable to move from this “stagnant” position:

continues it inflationary pressure ;

; the possible war with the Russia.

Interesting is what Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, a famous fund manager, said. The cryptocurrency expert highlighted an important aspect if Bitcoin should approach the $ 40,000 due to the lower trading volumes. There are two hypotheses of behavior:

a great rebound should the support line hold up;

should the support line hold up; a strong dropin case the support line fails to hold.

Using DiPasquale’s words, “anything could happen”Even if in principle the two most important cryptocurrencies in the world by capitalization registered a February in upside. There are also to weigh Solana and other altcoins whose decline is the consequence of insecurities in the wormhole protocol.

Finally, speaking of last week and yesterday, Sunday 13 February 2022, DiPasquale explained: