Bitcoin: Super HEAD and SHOULDERS disastrous

Good evening readers,

Since I have already heard more than someone alarm about the huge Head and Shoulders that is taking shape on the Bitcoin / USD chart, I am here to have my say.

There are some important levels still to be broken before reaching alarmism, first of all the one in the 40-42K area.

A very important area that has acted as Support and Resistance over and over again throughout 2021.

is in the $ 46-46,500 area right now and, on H4 and Daily, the W Pattern is forming.

As we showed in the short last week, the M Pattern has reached our Target (once again corrected).

Thank you very much and have a good start 2022