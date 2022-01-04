News

Bitcoin: Super HEAD and SHOULDERS disastrous

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
Good evening readers,

Since I have already heard more than someone alarm about the huge Head and Shoulders that is taking shape on the Bitcoin / USD chart, I am here to have my say.
There are some important levels still to be broken before reaching alarmism, first of all the one in the 40-42K area.

A very important area that has acted as Support and Resistance over and over again throughout 2021.

is in the $ 46-46,500 area right now and, on H4 and Daily, the W Pattern is forming.

As we showed in the short last week, the M Pattern has reached our Target (once again corrected).

To see the key points and targets we have analyzed, I invite you to watch the video uploaded to our YouTube channel.

I recommend, if you haven’t done it yet, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and put a nice Like.

Thank you very much and have a good start 2022

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

