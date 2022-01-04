Bitcoin: Super HEAD and SHOULDERS disastrous
Good evening readers,
Since I have already heard more than someone alarm about the huge Head and Shoulders that is taking shape on the Bitcoin / USD chart, I am here to have my say.
There are some important levels still to be broken before reaching alarmism, first of all the one in the 40-42K area.
A very important area that has acted as Support and Resistance over and over again throughout 2021.
is in the $ 46-46,500 area right now and, on H4 and Daily, the W Pattern is forming.
As we showed in the short last week, the M Pattern has reached our Target (once again corrected).
To see the key points and targets we have analyzed, I invite you to watch the video uploaded to our YouTube channel.
Thank you very much and have a good start 2022
