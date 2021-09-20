Bitcoin Support Levels Extend to $ 36,000, Bulls Ignore 8% Correction By CoinTelegraph



Support Levels for Bitcoin Extend to $ 36,000, Bulls Ignore 8% Correction



Bitcoin (BTC) lost several support levels on September 20, ahead of what many predict will be a “very interesting” US stock market opening.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView No problem for BTC traders after the visit to $ 42,500 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD briefly dipped near $ 42,500 before returning to hovering around $ 44,000 as volatility remains in the range. markets.

The low on Monday is lower than that marked in the first days of the month during the liquidation cascade. Bitcoin tested both its weekly low and 21-week exponential moving average (EM) for support.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph