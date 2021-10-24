Bitcoin surpassed the value of the Swiss franc



Bitcoin has briefly surpassed the Swiss franc as one of the world’s most valuable currencies during its rally in recent days, climbing to 13th place in terms of market capitalization, having overtaken the Russian ruble in February.

According to the Fiatmarketcap platform, on Wednesday, the cryptocurrency ousted the Swiss currency in the wake of the introduction on the American financial market of a bitcoin ETF fund, an event that caused the price of the virtual currency to rise to almost 67,000 dollars. Then the price went down and with it the capitalization, returned to the 14th rank.

“It was an important symbolic milestone,” Yann Quelenn, director of investments and co-founder of the Chainfund platform, told the Awp agency. The expert sees the gradual affirmation of bitcoin as a reflection of the search for a safe haven in the wake of growing inflationary fears. In his view, other countries – besides El Salvador – can be expected to declare it legal tender and large corporations to adopt it.

“Although it is an epiphenomenon globally, seeing a coin starting from nothing that manages to surpass the capitalization of the franc suggests some kind of transfer of power,” adds Quelenn.

The main currencies according to the calculation method adopted by Fiatmarketcap are the Chinese yuan (with a capitalization of 576 million bitcoins this afternoon), the US dollar (333 million), the European euro (258) and the Japanese yen (210). . The British pound (73 million), the South Korean won (64), the Indian rupee (41), the Canadian dollar (39), the Hong Kong dollar (329, the Australian dollar (30), the Taiwanese dollar (30), Brazilian real (24), Swiss franc (20), bitcoin (19) and Russian ruble (13).