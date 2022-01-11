Bitcoin surpasses $ 42,000: what will altcoins do?

Finally this morning many have breathed a sigh of relief seeing Bitcoin overcome the $ 42,000. Back above the crucial support level of $ 40,000, it is trading up around 0.50% today. In addition, its capitalization has exceeded $ 800 billion. But are most people right to rest assured, or should we expect a further decline? Another question also remains open: what will the altcoin, will they follow this positive trend?

Will Bitcoin Drag Altcoins Into Its Turnaround?

A Hamletic doubt for some is related to altcoin and the possibility that they can be carried away by the turnaround of Bitcoin. Although Ethereum is still trading negative (at the time of writing), there are several altcoins that have already started to give some satisfaction.

Land, for example, it is now at $ 72.87 as a selling price, but also Chainlink which, despite a minus sign, is now at $ 27.77. In the end, Polygon which, with its 2,166 dollars, reached a + 1.62%. But what can we still expect from Bitcoin in the coming days?

The very near future of the cryptocurrency queen

Eyes on the United States of America that this week, probably between today and tomorrow, will publish data oninflation. This is because, should they exceed expectations, they could stifle the prospects for a strong recovery of Bitcoin.

Also, just yesterday we saw how the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggested that with Bitcoin we are in the rare territory oversold. This was last detected in September 2021. Here’s why Lark Davis, a leading cryptocurrency analyst, claims the crypto queen is replicating her previous performance:

Bitcoin peaked at -42.5% below yesterday’s previous high. For reference, the 2021 mid-year mini bear was -55% at the bottom. Nothing out of the ordinary for BTC, although probably terrifying for new investors.

Some think there is additional support for the discount for Bitcoin at the level of approximately $ 37,000. Hence, these bears think the cryptocurrency could test the low of $ 38,000, at which time institutional players could come into play.