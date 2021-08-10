News

Bitcoin surpasses $ 43,000, reaching its highest price since May

Today the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached a peak of $ 43,833: the digital asset has for the first time crossed the trading range in which it had been blocked since May.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after some sideways moves in the early hours of Friday, the bulls have initiated a rally that took the price of Bitcoin to an intraday high of $ 43,833 – the highest price since May 19.

BTC / USDT 4 hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView
Numerous analysts have repeatedly reported that a broader rally was underway, as many on-chain indicators had begun to show bullish signals, including a cross-over between two major moving averages that last appeared just before the bull market. 2020. It also appears that large investors are accumulating huge amounts of BTC.

The peak of $ 43,833 was a very important development for the asset, says analyst Rekt Capital, as Bitcoin for the first time managed to break out of the trading range in which it had been stuck for months.

Rekt Capital he has declared:

“Bitcoin successfully claimed the 200-day EMA as support – a long-term indicator of investor sentiment towards BTC. The asset also claimed the 21-week EMA, a well-known bull market indicator, as support.

The market is going bullish. “

The total capitalization of the crypto market is now equal to 1.827 billion dollars, while the dominance of BTC fluctuates around 44.5%.

