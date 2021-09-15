Bitcoin surpasses $ 48,000 with little resistance left before a $ 50,000 retest By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin surpasses $ 48,000 with little resistance left before a $ 50,000 retest
On September 15th, Bitcoin (BTC) quickly returned to $ 48,000 as it continues to approach a new $ 50,000 test.
Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin Targets $ 50,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follows the leading cryptocurrency as it breaks through the weak resistance above $ 47,000 headed towards higher levels of great psychological significance.
$ 47,000 is a significant achievement for the bulls, with the resistance now rising to $ 50,000, which analysts believe should be the next target.
