Bitcoin surpasses $ 48,000 with little resistance left before a $ 50,000 retest

On September 15th, Bitcoin (BTC) quickly returned to $ 48,000 as BTC / USD continues to approach a new $ 50,000 test.
Bitcoin targets $ 50,000
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follows the leading cryptocurrency as it breaks through the weak resistance above $ 47,000 headed for higher levels of great psychological significance.
$ 47,000 is a significant achievement for the bulls, with the resistance now rising to $ 50,000, which analysts believe should be the next target.
“At the moment, we are considering a potential breakout above the top of the range,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe said in a new YouTube update.
Van de Poppe revealed that he is unsure whether such a breakout will succeed at this stage, but if successful, a $ 50,000 retest would be “quite significant.”
“In my view, it is the final hurdle before a new all-time high,” he added about BTC’s trajectory after breaking above $ 50,000 and confirming the level as support.
A look at the buy and sell positions on the large Binance exchange confirms the growing resistance wall above the range of $ 40,000 to $ 50,000.
Polkadot slows down as Cardano returns to the scene
On Wednesday, altcoins also saw positive overall performance, with gains of over 6% for Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB).
Related: Bitcoin’s price has remained above $ 10,000 for a full year
The best performing tokens in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, ADA and BNB beat Polkadot (DOT), which suspended its rise with a daily loss of 2%.
The largest altcoin, Ether (ETH), gained 3% to approach $ 3,500.