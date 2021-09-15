Bitcoin surpasses $ 48,000 with little resistance left before a $ 50,000 retest

On September 15th, Bitcoin (BTC) quickly returned to $ 48,000 as BTC / USD continues to approach a new $ 50,000 test.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin targets $ 50,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follows the leading cryptocurrency as it breaks through the weak resistance above $ 47,000 headed for higher levels of great psychological significance.

$ 47,000 is a significant achievement for the bulls, with the resistance now rising to $ 50,000, which analysts believe should be the next target.

“At the moment, we are considering a potential breakout above the top of the range,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe said in a new YouTube update.

Van de Poppe revealed that he is unsure whether such a breakout will succeed at this stage, but if successful, a $ 50,000 retest would be “quite significant.”

“In my view, it is the final hurdle before a new all-time high,” he added about BTC’s trajectory after breaking above $ 50,000 and confirming the level as support.

A look at the buy and sell positions on the large Binance exchange confirms the growing resistance wall above the range of $ 40,000 to $ 50,000.

Buy / Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), September 15. Source: Material Indicators

Polkadot slows down as Cardano returns to the scene

On Wednesday, altcoins also saw positive overall performance, with gains of over 6% for Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB).

The best performing tokens in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, ADA and BNB beat Polkadot (DOT), which suspended its rise with a daily loss of 2%.

DOT / USD (Kraken) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The largest altcoin, Ether (ETH), gained 3% to approach $ 3,500.