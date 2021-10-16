News

Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000

The momentum that pushed (BTC) above $ 50,000 on October 5th continued throughout the day as the bulls took control of the market, bringing the price of BTC close to $ 51,900.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that, after a short period of consolidation, the market has continued to rise: now many analysts expect BTC to hold $ 50,000 as support.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: TradingView Since hitting $ 40,885 on September 29, the price of BTC has risen by 26.8%, rekindling traders’ hope for a year-end close above $ 100,000, a level that has become the de facto level. price target for the end of 2021:

