Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000

The momentum that pushed Bitcoin (BTC) above $ 50,000 on October 5th continued throughout the day after bulls took control of the market, bringing the price of BTC close to $ 51,900.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, after a short period of consolidation, the market has continued to rise: now many analysts expect BTC to hold $ 50,000 as support.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: TradingView

Since hitting $ 40,885 on September 29, the price of BTC has risen by 26.8%, rekindling traders’ hope for a year-end close above $ 100,000, a level that has become the de facto target of price for the end of 2021:

“Bitcoin at $ 100,000 is less than double the current price. Think about it for a moment. “

Bitcoin to 100k is less than a 2x from current prices. Let that sink in for a bit. – Ryan Cantering Clark (@CanteringClark) October 5, 2021

The key level is at $ 55,000

Tuesday’s price action was a welcome surprise for David Lifchitz, managing partner and chief investment officer at ExoAlpha, who called the recent 10% hike a brief squeeze that “had no real reason to trigger, unless it was wanted by a major player who wanted to profit from the quiet illiquid market environment“.

Despite the upside, Lifchitz warned that BTC is not out of the woods yet: though “technical indicators all point to an increase, they were fooled by the sudden spike on October 1st, which occurred just 3 days ago“.

Lifchitz said:

“At this point there are two possibilities. The bulls are back in the game, they push BTC (the barometer …) above $ 55,000 and we can expect to hit an all-time high of $ 64,000 soon after; or they remain skeptical about moving from $ 44,000. to $ 48,000 in just 2 minutes, not having enough strength to go above $ 53,000 – $ 55,000. At that point BTC could simply return within its $ 40,000 to $ 50,000 range, which has been going on for 5 months. “

Long-term range target of $ 320,000 and above

A longer-term perspective was provided by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “Pentoshi”, who has published the following chart highlighting the multi-year trading interval for BTC.

BTC / USD weekly chart. Source: Twitter

Pentoshi then stated:

“Range trading is fine, but when Bitcoin has a strong trend, it follows it. These are my ranges on the macro. I tried to identify the highs of the range. “

According to the graph provided, BTC’s price could reach a high of $ 323,216 in 2022. The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.229 billion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 43.5%.

