Bitcoin surpasses American Express and Discover: 3 trillion dollars in transactions in 2021

The annual volume of transactions made on the network Bitcoinsurpassed that of cards in 2021 American Express And Discover: Bitcoin has elaborated 3 trillion dollars of payments in the past year, where the American Express and Discover circuits have managed, respectively, 1300 billion and 500 billion dollars in payments.

Although this may be an important milestone (Bitcoin born in 2009, while the Amercian Express and Discover circuits debuted in 1958 and 1985 respectively), there is still a long way to go before we can manage a volume comparable to that of more well-known and used payment circuits such as Visa, with its 13500 billion dollars of transactions, and Mastercard with 7700 billion dollars.







However, NYDIG’s analysis takes into consideration the overall transaction in US dollars and not the number of transactions. And, with regard to Bitcoin, it is possible that for thein most cases these were transactions for the purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies for speculative or “hodling” purposes, rather than actual payments for goods or services.

Not only that: this analysis also includes transactions between different wallets but which can be of the same owner, and therefore includes those transactions made by users who are used to frequently moving cryptocurrency between different addresses. The volume of the transaction of 3 trillion dollars therefore to be considered with due clarifications.

In November, a Blockdata study had elaborated an estimate according to which the Bitcoin network could be able to equalize the transaction on the Mastercard circuit already in the course of 2026, also highlighting how in the course of 2021 the Bitcoin blockchain has processed approximately 489 billion dollars per quarter, exceeding the $ 302 billion processed by PayPal.