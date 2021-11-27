Bitcoin surpasses PayPal, but there is still a long way to go for Mastercard and Visa

There Bitcoin blockchain processes a transaction value, in dollars, higher than PayPal: what emerges from a recent analysis by the market intelligence platform Blockdata, which published the results in the document “When will Bitcoin be able to process volumes like Mastercard and Visa?”

The document highlights that the Bitcoin blockchain has processed $ 489 billion in quarterly transactions over the course of this year, thus putting behind the $ 302 billion processed quarterly by PayPal. To get to equal the transaction value of Mastercard and Visa, however, there is still a long way to go: the first in fact processes a value of 1800 billion dollars per quarter (260% more than Bitcoin), while the second reaches 3200 billion dollars per quarter (540%). of the most famous blockchain in the world).

Bitcoin like Mastercard or Visa? Three factors for the growth of the value of the transaction

Blockdata highlights the three elements that could push the overall value of the transaction towards the levels of the two credit card giants: the growth in the number of transactions, the growth of the average amount per transaction and the increase in the price of Bitcoin. And the dynamics are different, for each of the three elements, which can lead the Bitcoin blockchain to equal the value transacted on the Mastercard or Visa circuits. In particular, Blockdata highlights how the average value of the transaction and the movement of the price of Bitcoin are the two elements with the greatest probability of effect on the growth of the total value of the transaction.

Taking the previously exposed data as a reference, it is easy to deduce that an increase of 260% or 540% in the average value per transaction today it would allow Bitcoin to come to equalize Mastercard and Visa. It is a pure mathematical calculation, and declining all this in reality it is useful to observe how at least up to now there has not been a trend that shows that the average amount of bitcoin sent per transaction is increasing. Indeed, the opposite is true: physiologically with BTC prices rising, the average amount of bitcoin traded per transaction tends to decrease. It is for a trend that could change in the future, with the possible enlargement of the use cases.

Likewise if the price of bitcoin increased by 260% or 540% today, the blockchain would come to transact an equivalent value, respectively, to that of Mastercard or Visa. In other words, if today Bitcoin was worth $ 245,000 it could have a transaction value equal to that of Mastercard, while with a $ 435,000 it would equal the transaction value on the Visa circuit. Although the cryptocurrency market is par excellence the realm of the most extreme volatility, it is definitely unlikely that Bitcoin will experience such significant growth in one day (perhaps it could have happened in the early days, when the market capitalization was much lower than it is now …) .

How long would it take to reach those levels, as long as Bitcoin continues to grow in value over time? You can try to base the projections on the future, which in any case leave the time they find, on what happened in the past: if we consider the trend of the average annual price of bitcoin then the draw with Mastercard will not happen until 2060, but if we consider the growth rate held only in 2021 (and here too: it is unlikely that it will continue to grow at this rate), then the breakeven would approach 2026. Obviously, this projection does not take into account various factors, first of all the inverse correlation between price and average transaction value that we have seen above, the trend of inflation and any new technological discoveries, and it does not even take into account variables at all. unpredictable, but nevertheless consider that Mastercard will process many more transactions than today, in line with the current trend.

It therefore remains to analyze the dynamics relating to the first of the three elements mentioned above, namely the volume of transactions. And here things get a little more complex because the variables are numerous and intertwined and call into question the age-old problem of scalability of the Bitcoin network. Over the past year, the Bitcoin blockchain has processed an average of 25 million transactions per quarter, or approximately 280,000 transactions per day. The Mastercard and Visa credit card circuits travel on other orders of magnitude, with 33 billion transactions per quarter for Mastercard and 53.7 billion transactions per quarter for Visa.

Without going into detail on the question of the scalability of the Bitcoin network, which would force us to make an excessive digression, we limit ourselves to observing that some technological solutions, in this case the Lightning Network protocol, have however, allowed Bitcoin to be able to expand the number of transactions that can be managed. However, it is not possible to know with certainty, due to some peculiarities of the protocol, how many transactions take place on the Lightning Network and even in this case it is necessary to proceed with estimates. In this regard, an analysis by Arcane Research comes to the rescue, in which it is observed that in the month of September 2021 about 663 thousand transactions were processed on the Lightning Network, and that during the month of August about 100 thousand users used this network. If this number grew by 10 times, thus corresponding to approximately 1% of users estimated to use Bitcoin, the daily volume of transactions would increase by approximately 220,000 transactions, practically doubling the average recorded this year. The current trend confirms a sustained growth in the number of users and services that make use of the Lightning Network and if it continues in the future it is possible that the number of transactions processed on the network will approach that of other payment circuits.

Bitcoin and the number of users: a trend set to grow?

Clearly the scenario is more likely all three of these factors contribute to increasing the overall value of the transaction on the Bitcoin network, without forgetting another element that in some way decisive for the other three, namely the number of users who use the cryptocurrency. As we mentioned a little earlier, it is currently estimated (eh s, even here these are estimates: the number of wallets is not indicative, since a single user could use more than one) that there are about 100 million users / holders of bitcoins, and many of them are actually simple “hodlers”, that is, they keep their cryptocurrencies without using them, with the aim of capital appreciation, and therefore without actively participating in the growth of transactions, both in terms of volume and in terms of value.

But what growth trends are there? Here too we are in the realm of estimates, but it is worth carefully considering one aspect of the world economy: about 1.66 billion people live in 37 countries where the local currency has a double-digit inflation rate or, in other words, they see their purchasing power erode with disarming speed. Assuming a minimum inflation rate of 10% means that these populations will see their purchasing power cut in half in 8 years: their savings today will be worth half in 96 months. Inflation is also becoming a source of concern for developed markets, prompting more and more people to consider allocating their savings to assets that defend purchasing power. It is the reason why all over the world it is likely that more and more individuals will begin to look towards Bitcoin considering the mix of scarcity, historical trend, accessibility and so on.

In short, the date of 2026 as the year in which the value of the transaction on the Bitcoin network can exceed that, to begin with, of the Mastercard circuit could be a not so far-fetched estimate. But beyond estimates and future projections which, as already said, leave the time they find, it is worth focusing on one detail: in just 12 years since Bitcoin was born, it reached a transaction value equal to 27% of that of the Mastercard circuit, a company founded in 1966.