Bitcoin surpasses Paypal by volume of transactions. Visa and Mastercard in the crosshairs?

In the first three quarters of 2021, the transactions carried out on the network of Bitcoin have far exceeded those processed by the digital payment service Paypal. This result has led several experts to question the achievement of a goal that is utopian in many respects: exceeding the volumes of the great leaders in the electronic payment services sector, namely US companies. Visa And MasterCard.

Some elements seem to suggest that the BTC network may expand further in the next decade, although there are also some unknowns related to the future value of the crypto queen and the pace at which the latter will grow over the years.

BTC surpasses Paypal for transaction volumes

According to the data provided by the report by Blockdata – a company that provides software for the analysis of the Blockchain – in 2021 the Bitcoin network processed on average $ 489 billion of transactions per quarter, while on the Paypal network the average quarterly transactions did not exceed $ 302 billion. The percentage gap between the volumes of BTC’s decentralized network and those of the Palo Alto company was found to be 62%.

Making a comparison with the performances of the two giants Visa and Mastercard, the transactions carried out on the BTC network are respectively equal to:

15%, against quarterly average transactions equal to $ 3.2 trillion ;

; 27%, compared to average quarterly transactions equal to $ 1.8 trillion;

For now, BTC does not stand up to comparison, but as the experts have pointed out, it is still a young and decentralized network, while the other two belong to companies that have been on the market for many decades.

Can Bitcoin Overcome Visa and Mastercard?

The report published by Blockdata highlighted three elements that in the long run can favor Bitcoin in the competition with Visa and Mastercard:

Number of transactions performed;

Average amount transferred in cryptocurrency;

Bitcoin price;

The technicians say that the increase of the three components may allow the BTC network to exceed the volumes of Visa and Mastercard. However, several traders and Blockchain experts have emphasized a sometimes overlooked aspect: BTC is not yet widely used as a payment method, but as a technology to safeguard one’s savings or increase capital by exploiting market fluctuations. Data published by Blockdata suggests that the number of transactions and the average value transferred should grow by 260% and 540% respectively to process the same volumes as rivals.

Speaking instead of the price of the crypto, the technicians believe that to match the levels of Visa and Mastercard, Bitcoin should keep its current growth rate constant until 2026, otherwise it could take up to 30 years to reach the goal.