Bitcoin surpasses PayPal in terms of transferred value and is now aiming for Mastercard By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin outperforms PayPal in terms of value transferred and is now aiming for Mastercard

The network already processes more volume than PayPal (NASDAQ :), and the world’s largest decentralized cryptocurrency network by market capitalization could overtake Mastercard as early as 2026.

A report published Thursday by the market intelligence platform Blockdata titled “How soon could the Bitcoin network process volumes equal to Mastercard and Visa?” points out that in 2021 the Bitcoin network processed approximately $ 489 billion per quarter, surpassing PayPal’s 302 billion. Just 12 years after its inception, Bitcoin processes about 27% of Mastercard’s $ 1.8 trillion and 15% of Visa’s 3.2 trillion per quarter.

Three factors could push the Bitcoin network to the level of the two credit card giants in terms of total volume processed: the total number of transactions, the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction, and the rise in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). .

