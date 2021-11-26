Bitcoin surpasses PayPal, Mastercard and Visa

According to what was recorded by Blockdata, Bitcoin this year has exceeded the volumes processed by PayPal. The news becomes even more interesting when you think about his young age. Indeed, like cryptocurrency, came long after this giant of digital payment systems. To realize this exceptional data, a point highlighted by Blockdata in his report:

“If we look at the data, the network Bitcoin elaborated an estimated average of 489 billion dollars per quarter in 2021. To put that into perspective, PayPal processed an average of $ 302 billion per quarter in 2021, the Mastercard network processed $ 1.8 trillion per quarter, or 260% more, and the Visa network processed an average of $ 3.2 trillion per quarter, or 540% more“.

How much more Bitcoin has processed than PayPal this year

But how much actually Bitcoin has it processed more than PayPal this year? The answer comes from the official data collected with extreme precision by Blockdata. We speak of a 62% in addition to processed in dollars. We are talking about over 50%, for a very young cryptocurrency compared to a similar giant like PayPal. The document continues by highlighting the exceptional nature of the event which, in the short term, could lead the crypto to approach the much more abundant volumes of Visa and MasterCard:

“It is impressive how Bitcoin, as a decentralized network of 12 years, is 27% of the way in terms of a metric (processed volume) compared to Mastercard, a company founded in 1966. Especially when you take into account that it is a decentralized movement“.

The crypto’s target is MasterCard and Visa

However, it should be noted that the network Bitcoinunlike PayPal, it processes more than just payments. In fact, the transfer of funds to and from common services and portfolios is included. The surprising thing, on the other hand, is the ability of the cryptocurrency to transfer as much volume as these financial giants such as MasterCard and Visa. On the contrary, future forecasts, identifiable in the data processed by Blockdata, amaze and not a little, but in the negative. In fact, here is what is declared precisely about the possible new finish line of the crypto:

“In theory, if bitcoin were to increase its transferred value per transaction today by around 260%, the network Bitcoin would process a volume equivalent to the network MasterCard on a daily basis. To be at Visa’s volume level, the average transaction value would have to increase by ~ 540%. While this is a theoretical possibility, there has not been an upward trend indicating that the amount of bitcoin sent per transaction is increasing. With the huge rise in prices over the past year, we actually see an inverse correlation, as can be expected“.

in the meantime PayPal opened his system to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while MasterCard announced the launch of its first crypto credit cards. So who is pulling the strings of the digital economy?