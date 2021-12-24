Bitcoin surpasses USD 51K, Ethereum rises to USD 4,100

The price of Bitcoin it was up 5% and there was a clear move above $ 51,000.

it was up 5% and there was a clear move above $ 51,000. Ethereum rallied above USD 4,100, XRP is consolidating below USD 1.00 resistance.

rallied above USD 4,100, XRP is consolidating below USD 1.00 resistance. ADA and LUNA were up more than 9%, while SAND was up 23%.

Bitcoin’s price formed a base and accelerated above USD 48,500. The BTC bulls pushed the price above the USD 51,000 zone. Currently (04:18 UTC) it is up by 5% and there may be a small downward correction.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also on the rise. ETH was up 3%, returned above $ 4,000 and hit $ 4,100. XRP may make another attempt to break out of the USD 1.00 barrier. ADA rose 9% and broke the USD 1.45 level.

The price of Bitcoin

After breaking through the $ 48,500 hurdle, the bitcoin price gained bullish momentum. BTC was able to jump above the $ 50,000 and $ 50,500 resistance levels. He tested the $ 51,500 and is currently consolidating his earnings. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 50,500 level. The next major support is near $ 50,000, below which the price may drop further.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near $ 51,500. The next resistance is near the $ 52,000 zone, above which the price could rise towards $ 53,500.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also started a new rise above the $ 4,000 resistance zone. It has even surpassed $ 4,080 and is currently facing resistance near $ 4,120. The next key resistance is near the $ 4,150 level, above which the price could test $ 4,250.

Immediate support is near the $ 4,020 level. The next key support is near the $ 4,000 level, below which the price could revisit $ 3,920.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) started a strong rally above the USD 1.35 and USD 1.40 levels. The price even climbed above USD 1.45 while a clear break above USD 1.47 could send it towards USD 1.50.

Binance coin (BNB) is on the rise and is trading above USD 540. It is facing strong resistance near the USD 550 level. A clear break above USD 550 could call for a move towards USD 565.

Solana (SOL) is up 4% and there has been a break above the USD 180 level. It is testing the USD 188 level and it looks like the price may rise again. The main obstacle is near the USD 200 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) managed to break out of the $ 0.178 and $ 0.180 levels. The next key resistance is near $ 0.185, above which it could rise towards $ 0.20. If not, it could correct further down towards the $ 0.175 level.

The price of XRP is struggling to break out of the $ 1.00 level. If there is a clear move above the USD 1.00 level, the price could pick up pace. The next major resistance is near $ 1.05, above which the price could test $ 1.12.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 10%, including SAND, FTM, GALA, AAVE, MANA, LUNA, CRO, ROSE, NEAR, ICP, WAP and DASH. Of these, LUNA jumped 13%, approaching the $ 99 level, while SAND jumped 23%, to surpass $ 6.3. LUNA increased its weekly earnings to nearly 54%, while SAND advanced 26%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is gaining pace above the USD 50,000 level. If BTC remains stable, it could rise further above the USD 52,000 level in the next term.

