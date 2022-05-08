Bitcoin surprises on Saturday and marks new lows in the month Etherum stagnates and moves away from the 3000 usd zone!

photo freepik.com

The two main cryptocurrencies have suffered in recent days and are losing valuation appeal, bitcoin is moving away from the USD 40,000 zone and etherum is moving away from USD 3,000.

Bitcoin is heading for the lows of the year.

In November of last year, bitcoin seemed to recover against the US dollar, but since the end of that month the only thing the price has done is fall and enter a corrective phase that can even change the trend if it breaks the 30,000 usd zone, the price has corrected since that date up to almost 50% and hope is lost for those who spend their time accumulating purchases, the vast majority are teenagers and expect this asset to rise to 100,000 usd and I am not saying that it cannot happen and it is a viable scenario but if no more interest rates rise, perhaps in the next few years it will be a good idea and the price will continue to fall to levels of 20,000 usd, if the Nasdaq falls probably bitcoin will too, the price from a structural and fundamental perspective favors to sales, the price enters a support zone that can be broken and look for the lows of last year, if the price rebounds it can go in search of 40,000 usd and resume with the union of the maximums each time z less than sales as shown in the following graph:

Bitcoin chart against the US dollar in a 4-hour timeframe source-tradingview

Etherum is moving away from the key zone of 3,000.

The price of etherum against the US dollar is in a corrective phase and is moving away from the 3,000 usd zone and it seems that it is looking for the lows of this year in the 2,158 usd zone, but it still has a way to go and it does not you have to rule out bounces in this asset, the price is forming lower and lower highs that form a downtrend line that serves as resistance and the price can go looking for that area to continue looking for market participants in short positions, the key area is The 2728.15 usd, is an area that in the past acted very well as resistance and support, in addition to being aligned with the resistance of the trend line as can be seen in the following chart:

Etherum chart against the US dollar in a 4-hour timeframe source-tradingview

Most likely, the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.