Bitcoin SV, why is cryptocurrency up today?

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV), a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) – which is itself a hard fork of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) – in the early hours of Tuesday morning, it was one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies on the day.

The movements

In the last 24 hours, the currency associated with Craig Wright jumped 23.69% to $ 147.58; in the last seven days BSV has lost 0.55%.

BSV gained 18.17% against BTC and had a 17.17% rise on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second largest digital currency in the world by market capitalization.

Since the beginning of the year, BSV has lost 9.52%; in the last 90 days it left 8.28% on the ground, while in the last 30 days the decline was 11.87%.

At the time of publication, BSV was down 70% from its all-time high of $ 491.64.

Why is it moving?

BSV got a boost on Monday after a jury in the Kleiman vs. Wright reached a verdict.

Wright, who claims to have invented Bitcoin, had to face the fortune of his late business partner David Kleiman and the W&K Info Defense Research, LLC, represented by Ira Kleiman; the latter is the hostile brother of David Kleiman.

The defense prevailed on all fronts except for the conversion, so W&K was awarded $ 100 million.

At the time of publication, BSV was moving hand in hand with other major digital currencies as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped 5.33% to $ 2.38 trillion.

Also at the time of publication, BSV was not among the most cited coins on Twitter, according to data from Cointrendz.

BTC and ETH top the list of the most cited tokens on Twitter, having attracted 10,043 and 7,266 tweets, respectively.

Bitcoin SV has attracted a great deal of interest from retail investors and has been one of the trending names on Stocktwits.