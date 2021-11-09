Bitcoin, Switzerland and the referendum to include cryptocurrency in the Constitution- Corriere.it

Bitcoin comes to Wall Street with the listing of the first two ETFs linked to the most famous of cryptocurrencies: the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Etf and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy Etf. And the coin created by Satoshi Nakamoto puts the turbo, coming to touch a new one all-time high at $ 66,967 (investing.com data). The euphoria then spread throughout the cryptocurrency world, pushing other virtual currencies to new records as well, such as Ethereum (the second largest crypto by market capitalization).

The push of Switzerland But the listing on Wall Street of the first two ETFs linked to bitcoin may not be the only driving force of the prices. An important driver could also come from Switzerland, where 2B4CH, a Swiss company specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, has launched a proposal to hold a referendum asking to approve the inclusion of bitcoin in the Federal Constitution. According to the Swiss company they would be present at least 100 thousand investors in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that could vote S and give a push for eventual approval.



Zug, the Swiss Crypto Valley Marco Saccoccia, expert trainer in Altcoins In addition to being home to many companies and institutions linked to the crypto world, Switzerland has always been considered a favorable country for cryptocurrencies – he explains Marco Saccoccia, expert trainer in Altcoins (alternative currencies) -. For example, Zug, a small capital city of the canton of the same name, has become an important hub (reference point, ed) for companies around the world specializing in virtual currencies. was called the Crypto Valley, thanks also to a very favorable tax system. And Saccoccia is convinced that the example of Switzerland it will soon be followed by other countries, also because so many companies around the world have begun to approach cryptocurrencies in a democratic way.

Forecasts for the future of virtual currencies According to the altcoin expert, the future of bictoin is already marked. It will be the new gold and therefore the new reserve of the countries – adds Saccoccia -. And precisely on the basis of these reservations States will then be able to issue their own digital currencies, the stablecoins. Thus bitcoin will grow in popularity, but not everyone will be able to have it, given that the maximum quantity in circulation cannot exceed 21 million, compared to a world population of about 8 billion. This will inexorably do soar the ratings of the cryptocurrency, which in my opinion may even reach one million euros tomorrow.