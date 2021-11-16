News

Bitcoin takes a breather after the rally: it drops below $ 60 thousand

Kim Lee
After rally last week, a wave of sales is hitting cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular, demonstrating the extreme volatility of digital currencies.
In the morning, the Bitcoin marks a decline of about 8%, which it reports quotations below 60 thousand dollars, (59,288) far from the record of 69,000 dollars, reached on 10 November, while ethereum reached one of its lowest levels this month at 4,181 dollars (-8.38%).

According to data from the company CoinGecko, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies globally has contracted by about 7% in the last 24 hours, reaching 2.8 trillion dollars.

However, the one-year balance remains very positive for both digital currencies: Bitcoin posted + 254%, while ethereum increased by 800%.

Bitcoin: what’s behind the wave of sales

The impetus behind the price movement is unclear. What appears certain is that China continues its battle against business and will explore the option of imposing punitive prices for energy use on companies involved in cryptocurrency mining due to concerns about its impact on the environment.

Earlier this year, China has banned bitcoin mining, causing an exodus of minersthe.

“Mining causes large energy consumption and carbon emissions,” he said today Meng Wei, the spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission. “The regulation of mining activities has a significant significance in optimizing our industrial structure, in saving energy and reducing emissions, in achieving carbon emission and climate neutrality objectives”.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 14 November, bitcoin entered a new era from a technical point of view with the introduction of Taproot, an upgrading of the code, the first major update since August 2017, which improves its functionality and use in perspective. The novelty, which has been planned for some time, aims to improve the privacy, efficiency and smart contract capabilities of the network.

6 hours ago
