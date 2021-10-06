Bitcoin takes off after the reassurance of the Sec. And Soros also invests in crypto





The rises of the major cryptocurrencies continue after the words of the president of the Sec, Gary Gensler, according to which the United States will not follow the path of China and will not ban digital currencies. Bitcoin, which had exceeded the physiological threshold of $ 50,000 on Tuesday evening, gained 9.80% in the last 24 hours to reach $ 54,684. Ethereum also rose (+ 4.87% to $ 3,585) and Dogecoin, the currency born as a joke (+ 6.73% to $ 0.25). But the highest increase is that recorded by Shiba Inu, another “meme token”, which in the last week has increased its value by 209%, in part thanks to a tweet from Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, who a few days ago announced that he got a dog of the same breed as the one that serves as a cryptocurrency symbol.

A further boost for digital assets came from Hungarian billionaire George Soros and his Soros Fund Management. Yesterday the CEO of the fund Dawn Fitzpatrick confirmed the rumors that had been circulating since last July: “We own some bitcoins, although not many”, adding that “the coins themselves are not as interesting as their use in decentralized finance”.

If it is true, as Bank of America stated in a recent report, that the uncertainty linked to a possible public intervention represents the most significant risk for the crypto market, the reassurance coming from the SEC seems to justify the increase in value of these assets. . And according to some experts, we can expect more and more adoption of virtual currencies by institutional investors in the coming year. In this regard, Florian Ginez, associate director of quantitative research at Wisdomtree, says: “We believe that there have been several factors in the past that have hindered the adoption of cryptocurrencies by institutional investors, including the lack of adequate infrastructure and regulation. the volatility of the markets and the need to train investors for a better understanding of the asset class. In recent years, however, there have been several developments in these areas and we expect this trend not only to continue but also to accelerate “.

According to analysts, the future of digital currencies is the adoption of blockchain technology on a large scale, even within the real economy. As early as 2021, companies like Paypal, Robinhood and Maersk began testing its potential: the Palo Alto payment company has been allowing American users to spend on cryptocurrencies at millions of online merchants since April. Many other companies will soon follow and, “regardless of the outcome, this trend will act as a driving force in the short term of interest in cryptocurrencies as an asset class”.

Another trend that fuels the positive sentiment towards crypto is that, on the part of many companies such as Microstrategy, Tesla, Square and Paypal, to buy bitcoins in their balance sheets: a choice that may have the purpose of developing related internal skills or processes. to the sector or it can be a bet on the future growth of the ecosystem. Even if the trend does not take off further, according to Wisdomtree it is still “news that legitimizes this asset class”.

To make the crypto ecosystem flourish definitively, the strongest obstacle remains the regulatory one. While the market infrastructure has significantly improved with institutional-level trading and custody services, pending the time when the SEC will allow bitcoin exposure in an ETF product, “many players are expressing the need for greater clarity on the part of the market. of regulatory authorities “. The problem is more relevant in Europe, where different countries can take different positions. Building a structure around such a young and innovative asset class takes time and expertise, Ginez concludes. But it will be crucial to allow institutional investors to enter the sector. (All rights reserved)



