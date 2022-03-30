Bitcoin takes off the parachute, what will it need! The forecasts are not good for Ethereum ETH… Although BNB is taking the crypto market by storm

photo freepik.com

What happens today? We are on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 and what we are seeing deviates slightly from what we have become accustomed to seeing these days ago. Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB do not stop showing changes in their prices, what will happen these hours with BTC, BNB and ETH?

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD Analysis

The Bitcoin market capitalization of the last 24 hours gives us data such as about 900,322,851,470 dollars. The market volume, on the other hand, we see at around $32,616,761,710.

What has happened to Bitcoin prices? Well, they have fallen! The falls to which we refer are noted in a 0.24% decline in the last hours, although in the weekly they are increases of 12.52%.

Real-time chart of Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Analysis of the cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH ETHUSD

Ethereum remains firm on its trajectory of about $3,409.28. We say firm, but we do not stop seeing falls, although on a weekly scale there are increases of 15.57% and on a one-day scale Ethereum rises 0.17%.

The capitalization of Ethereum in the last 24 hours is $409,322,080,071, leaving its market volume at $19,460,276,532.

Real-time chart of Ethereum ETH ETHUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

BNB BNBUSD Analysis

As far as BNB is concerned, the cryptocurrency does not stop showing off with its trending rises, increasingly reinforced. Right now the ones we appreciate are the one-day ones of 0.12% and the weekly ones of 8.75%

Look at the data of the market capitalization of 72,050,522,810 dollars and the market volume of 2,004,609,546 dollars.

Real-time chart of BNB BNBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day timeframe