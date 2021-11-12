Bitcoin: Taproot – The Cryptonomist update tomorrow

In the night between 13 and 14 November 2021, more or less around 3:35 UTC, the soft-fork which will activate definitively the Taproot update on the Bitcoin protocol.

Taproot, the first Bitcoin update since 2017

The update will start with the block 709.632, and since currently the block-time is a little less than 10 minutes (9 and a half minutes) it will take about 44 hours for the missing 295 blocks to be mined.

Signatures will also be implemented with block 709.632 Schnorr, in addition to the Taproot update.

It deals with of the only update of the Bitcoin protocol in the last four years, since the last one took place in August 2017 with the introduction of SegWit.

The innovations of Taproot

Taproot it will improve scripting skills and privacy by implementing among other things too MAST (Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree), which will replace P2SH (pay to script hash). These are solutions to temporarily block the execution of transactions by imposing conditions that allow their execution only once they have been satisfied.

P2SH allows other users to see the conditions imposed, while MAST hides all conditions except those that are met when transactions are processed.

Taproot will also improve the privacy of transactions egr the opening and closing of Lightning Network channels, making them similar to normal Bitcoin transactions.

The Schnorr implementation

Schnorr instead it introduces a new way to sign transactions. The ECDSA algorithm is currently used, but it does not natively support muti-sig transactions.

Schnorr signatures, on the other hand, can aggregate multiple signatures and register them as one, increasing the level of privacy and reducing the size and fees of transactions.

Taproot, a Bitcoin scalability resource

The CTO of Bitfinex, Paolo Ardoino, comment on this upcoming event by saying: