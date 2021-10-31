Bitcoin, tax legislation and anti-money laundering legislation

About everything it can represent tax legislation and anti-money laundering legislation on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the Italian law is quite hesitant.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies without reference legislation

This does not mean only the lack of knowledge of the movement of digital currencies within the economic context. More than anything else, there is a problem relating to the regulations in force that do not see the current possibility of total application on all fronts. Virtual currencies represent a whole new way and above all different from what we know.

They are also a growing phenomenon that attracts a lot of attention but also exposes to various risks. The law often mentions the issue of fraud and legalized money laundering systems through the web. Unfortunately, the recent news that has seen several countries around the world involved in crimes related to the systems of the new economic market shift the focus on how to regulate cryptocurrencies.

Starting from the definition

To understand how the legislation should be applied, we must first start from definition of virtual currencies. Bitcoin, for example, like any other cryptocurrency used as a payment method, has a purely digital nature. The user keeps it in an electronic wallet called a wallet.

Each wallet has its own password. It is important to always make a distinction between digital currency and electronic currency. The first is not issued by any centralized system (for this reason we speak of decentralized finance).

The way they are created is through a process called mining.

Cryptocurrencies such as foreign currencies

The method of approach in terms of fiscal nature that is applied to cryptocurrencies, in Italy, is reflected in the legislation relating to foreign currencies.

However, owning cryptocurrencies does not place the citizen in any fiscal condition.

Under however of the art. 67 co. 1-ter TUIR where a natural person holds virtual currency in their wallets for at least 7 working days for an average value greater than € 51,645.69, the substitute tax of 26% will be applied on any capital gains deriving from the related conversions.

In regards to the actual exchange of cryptocurrencies, these are feasible by any person who remains anonymous throughout the operation. The actual exchange takes place through two wallets represented by an alphanumeric identification line.

Any transaction will take place between these or other electronic wallets, it will never be possible to trace a detailed identification of the subject. This is also the basis for illicit exchanges that could lead to the recycling of large quantities of digital currencies for large nodes.

The anti-money laundering rules and the regulations in force provide in any case and always for exchanges, registration in a dedicated register and the communication to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) of the start of its active work on Italian territory and of course the adhesion to the public system that fights fraud.