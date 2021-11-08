Bitcoin tax legislation and anti-money laundering legislation

by Enrico Cecchin

The cryptocurrencies (virtual currencies), including the bitcoin turns out to be the best known, they represent an economic phenomenon of certain interest to which the legal system has given – at the moment – an answer mainly on the anti-money laundering front.

Premise

The technological context in which the cryptocurrencies it presupposes the minimum knowledge of the functioning of a blockchain and its components (nodes, blocks, register, etc.), analysis that cannot be found here.

Nonetheless, as will be seen, the practical approach of this document should allow everyone to gain some insight.

Empirical identification of the concept of virtual currency

Virtual currencies (including i bitcoin) are digital in nature, are stored in electronic wallets (wallet) and, in order to understand its peculiarity, it is good to identify some distinctive features with respect to electronic currency, with which they only share the absence of a physical support.

Specifically, virtual currencies 1) are not issued by a centralized system, 2) are generated through the process of data mining (therefore they are not an expression of corresponding real currency) and 3) there is no guarantee of commutability or reimbursement in real currency.

Fiscal notes

The tax treatment applicable to virtual currencies is similar to that of foreign currencies and changes according to who holds them.

First of all, for the natural person there is the obligation to declare (part RW Model PF) although there are some exceptions given by the presence of cryptocurrencies Italians and from the possession of wallet off-linand, which would exclude the subject’s relationship with a foreign operator.

THEMere possession of cryptocurrencies does not result in taxation, but, pursuant to art. 67 co. 1-ter TUIR where a natural person holds in his own wallet for at least 7 working days virtual currency for an average value higher than € 51,645.69, the substitute tax of 26% will be applied on any capital gains deriving from the relative conversions.

For companies, given the complete assimilation of virtual currency to foreign currency, there will be an obligation to declare every transaction carried out.

Hints against money laundering

Exchanges of cryptocurrencies, accessible to anyone given the distributed and public nature of the register that keeps them, are however anonymised in the identity of the subjects (in this case we speak of pseudonymisation since the exchange of data takes place between two wallet identified by an alphanumeric string representing the public key of the asymmetric cryptography system).

This makes it possible to carry out economic transactions without knowing the subjects involved or the underlying cause: characteristics that generate the concrete risk of using virtual currencies for illegal purposes.

The reference legislation is the Legislative Decree 231/2007 as well as supplemented by the Legislative Decree 90/2017 (implementing EU directive 2015/849) and from Legislative Decree 125/2019 (implementing EU directive 2018/843) which, in art. 1 co. 2 of Legislative Decree 231/2007 introduces the definitions of virtual currency (letter qq), service providers relating to the use of virtual currency (exchanger, lett. ff) and digital wallet services (wallet provider, lett. ff-bis).

From this derive, for these subjects, the duties of identification and adequate verification of the customer and the beneficial owner, the obligation of data retention, abstention and reporting as well as the application of the cases provided for by art. 55 of Legislative Decree 231/2007.

Furthermore, these subjects will have to adopt adequate internal procedures to comply with the legislation, including the permanent training of personnel in the field of anti-money laundering.

Lastly, it should be remembered that the application of the rules envisaged for money changers to exchanger and ai wallet provider l registration fees in a special register as well as the communication to the MEF of the start of operations in Italy and adherence to the public anti-fraud system.

Conclusions

The legal system has only partially regulated the phenomenon bitcoin and sector operators, therefore, it is desirable to issue the implementing decree of the MEF (frozen since 2018) and to coordinate the tax regulations.