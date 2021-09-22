Bitcoin Temporarily Slides Below $ 40,000, ‘Extreme Fear’ in Markets By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin temporarily slips below $ 40,000, ‘Extreme Fear’ in the markets

For the first time in the past six weeks, the price of has plunged below $ 40,000.

The slide occurred tonight, recording a -16% from $ 47,300 at the start of the day, thus hitting a local low of $ 39,650 around 11pm. The move signed a 25% retracement from local highs on September 7 above $ 50,000.

Nonetheless, the pullback comes after a rise of more than 80% from the low of $ 29,300 on July 20. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $ 42,500.

