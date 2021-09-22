Bitcoin temporarily slips below $ 40,000, ‘Extreme Fear’ in the markets

For the first time in the past six weeks, Bitcoin’s price has plunged below $ 40,000.

The slip occurred last night, recording a -16% from $ 47,300 at the start of the day, thus marking a local minimum of $ 39,650 around 23:00. The move signed a 25% retracement from local highs on September 7 above $ 50,000.

Nonetheless, the pullback comes after a rise of more than 80% from the low of $ 29,300 on July 20. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $ 42,500.

Bitcoin wasn’t alone in experiencing a steep price drop on September 21: 29 of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap experienced negative movements.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the bearish price action coincides with a sentiment of “Extreme Fear” across the market. Just a month ago, the parameter reported “Extreme Greed”.

Some analysts took the opportunity to offer doomsday predictions for the market: “Mr. Whale” proclaimed to his 300,000 Twitter followers that “the bear market is upon us“.

“The same maximalists who tricked their sheep into buying their Bitcoin at $ 64,000 are now pushing them to” buy down “, promising a huge rally to $ 100,000. The bear market is upon us but they will never admit it, because they would lose all their followers! “

Peter Schiff, notorious gold investor, is intervened, predicting that altcoin growth will soon “it will overwhelm the question“until” the cryptocurrency bubble bursts. ” Bitfinexed instead believes that the credit problems of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande they will threaten Tether reserves and broader cryptocurrency markets through systemic risk.

The drop in prices followed recent statements by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who likened stablecoins to poker chips, calling for tightening of industry regulation.

However, much of the Twitter community is reporting heavy bearish buying in response to market action, with some analysts saying Bitcoin is ready for a recovery if prices hold above local support.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital spoke to CNBC, stating that “won’t worry“unless BTC manages to hold above $ 40,000 and Ether crashes below $ 2,800.”As long as these price levels hold, I think the market is in good shape“, he added.

Novogratz is not alone in considering the $ 40,000 level as a critical support zone for BTC. Analyst William Clement III recently confirmed it is unlikely that Bitcoin will drop below $ 39,000 due to its liquid supply floor and “scarcity in real time“.

Influencer Lark Davis however highlighted how the last quarter of both 2013 and 2017 rallied by over 300%, stating that history could repeat itself:

“This year #bitcoin is still heading towards $ 100,000, Q4 2013 and Q4 2017 both saw rallies of + 300%. What would prompt BTC to do it again? A BTC ETF approved in the United States. “