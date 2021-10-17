Bitcoin terrorizes JP Morgan | Towards $ 60,000 fed by fear of banks …

Here we go again: the gotha of the international finance still moves against Bitcoin – or rather – publicly attacks cryptocurrency in the classic mechanism of virtue signaling. A world that risks being swept away by the revolution Bitcoin – who works to earn the front pages of newspapers with what is, to all intents and purposes, the swan song.

This time to attack Bitcoin and the CEO from JP Morgan, which in the meantime, however, collects Millions of dollars in commissions by selling their own clients based financial products Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

JP Morgan CEO: “Bitcoin is worth zero

Quite a curious statement from someone who represents one of the leaders of international capitalism – too much intelligent and too knowledgeable of the markets to honestly resort to the concept of intrinsic value. Bitcoin – and it would be enough to open any site dedicated to quotations – today it is traded for more $ 57,000, which means there are thousands of people willing to pay that price. But going beyond the absurd concept of intrinsic value – especially for a financial title – is from the statement of the commander in chief of JP Morgan that we will leave.

I personally think Bitcoin has no value. Either way, our clients are consenting adults and they disagree. This is what creates the markets. If they want to have access to Bitcoin, we cannot offer them safekeeping, but at the same time we can propose the best channels to do so.

Or in other words, JP Morgan already earns major figures from Bitcoin – but we have no intention of supporting it. Indeed, in line with the prevailing idea today a Washington, we believe it is fundamentally worthless. A position that on the one hand is alignment towards the political, on the other hand demonstration of a hypocrisy that the great players of the international financial markets have always shown – and will continue to show.

Why is this good news? Because this statement smells of fear

And it is not the first time this has happened, neither by JP Morgan, nor by other banks that have the same or almost the same importance on an international scale. A position certainly not shared by the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and at this point, by James Dimon’s own admission, not even come on bank customers, which are often among the most important economic players in the world.

A kind of swan song for banks that today are more afraid than ever of becoming irrelevant both because of Bitcoin and because of the decentralized finance, which eliminating the need for an intermediary would hit the big banks where it interests them most, ie in the portfolio.

If until recently they could then afford to ignore Bitcoin and not to talk about it in public, today the elephant in the room is of such size that no one can afford to pretend it doesn’t exist. And such a situation can only be read by us as a further push bullish.

All this while Soros has already invested in Bitcoin, as we have already reported in national and European preview right on pages of Criptovaluta.it. And while the funds would seem to be the engine of this latest bull run.

Making it clear that the opinion of a big shot, however important, is today like trying to stop the wind with your hands. Something impossible, particularly when the wind is as strong as the Bitcoin bull run. We, who will certainly be less known than JP Morgan CEO – we continue to focus on Bitcoin target price very interesting and in all likelihood on $ 100,000 within the end of the year.