Bitcoin, Tesla and Apple among the 5 news of the weekend

Ahead of a new trading week, here’s a quick rundown of the five biggest stories traders and investors shouldn’t miss in the cryptocurrency, tech and corporate realm.

1. Bitcoin’s decline attracts investors

The descent of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Sunday night below $ 60,000 is attracting investor interest, according to a report citing Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda; While inflation is expected to grab attention during Thanksgiving week, Bitcoin is instead perceived as a hedge against inflation.

2. A worker sues Tesla

A worker of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed a lawsuit alleging that the employees of the company headed by Elon Musk suffer “rampant sexual harassment”; in the cause, Jessica Barraza said Tesla’s superiors and human resources department did not intervene despite her complaint that she was subjected to continuing harassment at the factory.

3. Apple confirms workers’ rights to discuss salary

Through a note, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) confirmed to its workers that they have the right to discuss their wages, hours and working conditions; the decision came after employees pushed the tech giant to do more to ensure pay equity. Apple is facing several lawsuits from former employees, who have accused the company of engaging in unfair business practices.

4. Avalanche overtakes Dogecoin and enters the top ten of cryptocurrencies

According to a report citing data from CoinMarketCap, Avalanche outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) becoming the 10th cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization.

Meantime Emin Gün Sirer, founder of the Avalanche project and CEO of Ava Labs, took a dig at Ethereum regarding its congestion, stating that instead Avalanche “will tackle fewer engineering problems without batting an eye”.

5. Elon Musk’s dig at the Biden administration

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, took another dig at the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for ignoring the fact that his company is a leader in the electric car industry; Musk responded to a Twitter post from the entrepreneur David Sacks, which criticized the Biden administration for its “epic gaslighting” of Tesla.

Meantime

Among other weekend stories, investors may want to check out the weekly EV review, the latest Tesla stock sale – worth $ 30.6 million – by Tesla. Ark Invest (investment company led by Cathie Wood) and the top ten most viewed movies ever on the streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Finally, with a new regulatory crackdown, Chinese regulators have ordered Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), to pay 500,000 yuan ($ 78,282) for each of the 43 mergers and acquisitions (M&As) that have not been reported by the company in the past eight years.