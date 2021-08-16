Bitcoin tests 48K USD, Ethereum stabilizes, DOGE rallies

The price of bitcoin gained traction and tested the strength of 48,000 USD. Ethereum broke above USD 3,300, XRP climbed to USD 1.35. DOGE gained more than 10% and surpassed the key resistance of USD 0.300.

Bitcoin’s price found support near USD 45,000 and started a new rise. BTC broke through the USD 46,500 and USD 47,000 resistance levels and even crossed USD 48,000. Currently (04:00 UTC) it is consolidating gains and is trading well above USD 47,000.

Likewise, most major altcoins are trading in a bullish zone. ETH broke out of the USD 3,300 resistance before correcting to the downside. XRP broke through the 1.30 resistance level. Furthermore, DOGE broke through the USD 0.300 and USD 0.320 resistance levels.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a short-term downward correction, the bitcoin price found support near USD 45,750. BTC started a new rise above the USD 46,500 resistance and even broke through the USD 47,000 zone. Finally, there was a spike above USD 48,000 before a small downward correction arrived. Right now, initial support is near USD 47,200. The first key support is now forming near the USD 47,000 level. Any further losses could lead the price to USD 46,200.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near USD 48,000. A close above the USD 48,000 level could open the door for a move to the USD 50,000 region.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum remained well above the USD 3,100 and USD 3,120 levels. ETH started a new rise above the USD 3,250 and USD 3,300 levels. It traded as high as USD 3,340 before a slight decline occurred. The bulls are currently active near the USD 3,250 level. The next major support is near USD 3,200.

On the upside, the price could gain ground if it closes above USD 3,300. The next major resistance is near USD 3,350, above which the price could test USD 3,500.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) stabilized above the USD 2.00 resistance level. It even climbed above the USD 2.10 level. However, the bears are now protecting the USD 2.20 resistance. If there is a downward decline below USD 2.05, the price may drop below USD 2.00.

Litecoin (LTC) traded above the USD 180 resistance. It is struggling to break out of the USD 188 resistance. The main obstacle is still near USD 200, where the bulls may struggle. On the downside, the USD 175 level is a near-term support, followed by USD 170.

Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed bitcoin and broke the USD 0.300 resistance. DOGE rose more than 10% and even surpassed the USD 0.320 level. If there is further gains, the bulls could test the USD 0.350 level.

The price of XRP gained pace after stabilizing above the USD 1.00 level. The price broke the USD 1.20 and USD 1.25 resistances. It was trading close to USD 1.35 before there was a small correction. On the downside, the USD 1.15 and USD 1.10 levels are important support areas in the near term.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including SOL, ONE, LUNA, HNT, REV, FTM, QTUM, KLAY, STX, DASH, NEO and EOS. Of these, SOL increased by more than 25% and surpassed the previous all-time high of USD 56.20.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is gaining ground above the USD 47,000 level. If BTC stabilizes above USD 48,000, the bulls are likely to point to a near-term test of USD 50,000.

