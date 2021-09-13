Bitcoin Tests Key Level As Price Struggles $ 44K And Altcoins Suffer From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin tests a key level as the price struggles to $ 44,000 and altcoins suffer

Bitcoin (BTC) started the week with a fresh dip, hitting new local lows near $ 43,400.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin risks losing the ‘demand zone’ at $ 44,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is testing levels identified by analysts as important supports.

After the weekly close below the 50 and 200-day moving averages, the pair appears to be less and less likely to claim them in the near term.

