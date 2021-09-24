Bitcoin tests the 45K USD, Ethereum approaches the 3K USD

The price of Bitcoin tested the key resistance at $ 45,000.

tested the key resistance at $ 45,000. Ethereum struggled to gain strength above $ 3,150, XRP is consolidating near $ 1.00.

struggled to gain strength above $ 3,150, XRP is consolidating near $ 1.00. NEAR and XTZ are up by more than 12%.

Bitcoin’s price gained pace after breaking the USD 43,500 level. BTC it broke the $ 44,000 resistance and also tested the $ 45,000 level. The price is currently (04:35 UTC) correcting lower, but the bulls could be active near USD 44,000 or USD 43,500.

Likewise, most major altcoins could correct to the downside. ETH it peaked at $ 3,175 before dropping below $ 3,100. XRP is struggling to settle above the USD 1.00 pivot level. ADA may extend its rise above USD 2.35 and USD 2.40.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com/

The price of Bitcoin

After a close above $ 43,500, the bitcoin price was able to break above the $ 44,000 level. As a result, BTC extended its hike and tested the next major resistance at $ 45,000. Bears have been active near USD 45,000, causing a downward correction. On the downside, immediate support is near USD 44,000. The next key support is forming near USD 45,500 USD, below which the price may struggle in the coming sessions.

On the upside, a first hurdle is near the $ 45,000 level. The next major resistance could be USD 45,500, above which the price could test USD 46,200.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum was able to break out of the USD 3,150 level, but there was no continuation to the upside. ETH failed to test the USD 3,200 resistance and corrected lower. It traded below USD 3,100 and may also revisit USD 3,025. The next major support is near USD 3,000.

If a new hike occurs, the bulls could gain strength for a test of USD 3,200. To continue rising, the price must settle above $ 3,200.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) settled above the USD 2.20 level and extended its rise. The price was able to break out of the USD 2.30 level before correcting lower. The next major resistance is near USD 2.35, above which the price could revisit the USD 2.50 level. If the price corrects downward, ADA may find offers near USD 2.20.

Litecoin (LTC) is consolidating near the USD 160 level. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 165 level. A clear break above USD 165 could start a steady rise. The next major resistance is near the USD 175 level, above which the bulls could test the USD 188 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding gains above the $ 0.220 level. However, it is facing resistance near the USD 0.230 and USD 0.232 levels. A close above USD 0.232 could open the door for a move towards the USD 2.50 level.

The price of XRP is struggling to settle above the $ 1.00 level. There is also a key obstacle near USD 1.05. A close above USD 1.00 and USD 1.05 could set the pace for a larger rise. Otherwise, the price may drop towards the USD 0.880 support.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen more than 5%, including REN, RUNE, NEAR, XTZ, ONE, TEL, CRV, GRT, QNT, COMP, and SHIB. Of these, REN gained nearly 24% and broke above the USD 1.00 level. Meanwhile, SUSHI, FTM and HBAR are down 4%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above $ 44,000. BTC may correct lower in the near term, but bulls may remain active near the USD 43,500 level.

