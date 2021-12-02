Bitcoin tests traders’ nerves as analyst reiterates the prediction at $ 400,000

Bitcoin (BTC) is at familiar levels again on December 2 after another bulls attack pushed back by the overhead resistance at $ 60,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

“Nothing has changed”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD fell below $ 57,000, returning to where it started within 24 hours.

The previous day, the pair had briefly hit $ 59,000 at the Wall Street open, which was lost after a new round of macro developments unbalanced bearish sentiment.

As a result, Bitcoin followed the apparent reaction of the stock markets to continuing concerns about the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. The S&P 500 ended the day with a loss of 1.2%.

As a sense of frustration pervades the crypto markets, analysts have seized the opportunity to reaffirm a longer term perspective.

“It’s very simple. I remain cautious / bearish below $ 60,000, I would like to see this zone transformed into support,” summed up Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“Levels to Watch for Purchases: The $ 53,000-$ 54,000 and $ 47,000-$ 50,000 Zones for Bitcoin. When to buy altcoins? December. Nothing has changed in the last few weeks. “

These buy targets have been accompanied by renewed forecasts for the bullish peak of this cycle, which since April of this year have placed BTC / USD at a high of $ 400,000:

Well-known analyst TechDev, pointing out the Fibonacci levels on the two-week chart, he described Thursday as “another day to enlarge the image.“

Open interest still close to all-time highs

On exchanges, meanwhile, open interest remains a source of concern due to the sheer volume in relation to price action.

Related: Bitcoin misses the ‘worst case scenario’ for the first time with a monthly close below $ 57,000

Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the open interest of Bitcoin futures is close to the second highest level in history, not far from the April record.

“Sooner or later, this open interest will be blown away in one direction or another,” commented the analyst William Clemente.

7-day moving average chart of Bitcoin futures open interest Source: William Clemente / Twitter

While cyclical price action characterizes the week, sentiment remains in favor of a decisive move up or down, resulting in a “Reset” in the derivatives market.

On Thursday, funding rates remain mostly neutral on exchanges.